Man tried to rob drug store, police say

Jan. 23—HIGH POINT — Officers arrested a Davidson County man in the parking lot of a downtown drug store moments after he tried to rob it, police said.

Jonathan R. Hulin, 37, of Denton is accused of entering the Walgreens at 904 N. Main St. about 9:45 p.m. last Thursday, coming up to the counter with items from the store and then demanding money from of the register, the High Point Police Department said. Employees said he looked like he had a weapon in his pocket.

The cashier told Hulin multiple times that the register couldn't be opened. When another employee came to help, the cashier stepped away and called police.

Once Hulin realized he wasn't going to get any money, he ran from the store, but officers arrived and quickly caught him in the parking lot. Hulin fought the officers trying to arrest him.

After he was in custody, police found a knife in his pocket.

Officers took Hulin to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist High Point Medical Center for treatment of what police described as minor injuries. While at the hospital, Hulin again fought officers, police said.

After he was released from the hospital on Friday, Hulin was charged with two counts of assault on a government official and one count each of armed robbery with a firearm or other dangerous weapon and resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer.

Hulin was being held at the Guilford County Jail in High Point with no bond allowed.