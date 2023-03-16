Man who tried to run from Forsyth Co. deputies (twice) faces multiple drug, weapons charges

Deputies with the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Winder man on multiple drug and weapons charges after he was found sleeping in a GMC Yukon that residents reported as suspicious.

On Saturday, March 11, deputies responded to Kendalls Way in Cumming at around 1:44 p.m. to investigate the reported Yukon.

They saw a man, Christian Avery Seay, asleep in the driver’s seat and a woman asleep in the passenger seat.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Deputies instructed Seay to exit the vehicle, and due to his odd behavior, they placed him in handcuffs.

While speaking to the woman, deputies learned that Seay had a pistol in his waistband.

Deputies say Seay tried to run away but was captured immediately and they confiscated the handgun from his waistband.

Deputies also located a pistol without a serial number, along with ammunition, under the driver’s seat of the Yukon.

Deputies say Seay tried to flee a second time but was captured.

TRENDING STORIES:

Inside the Yukon, deputies found methamphetamine, a Xanax pill, a pound of marijuana, and THC wax.

Deputies say Seay injured himself the second time he tried to run from them, so he was taken to Northside Forsyth Hospital for treatment before being taken to the Forsyth County Jail.

Seay will be charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, obstruction of law enforcement officers, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of a schedule IV substance, and possession of a schedule I substance.

In addition to those charges, Seay has outstanding warrants in Hall and Dawson counties.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: