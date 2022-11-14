Man tried to run over police in stolen car with drugs, assault rifle inside, records show

A man faces multiple charges after allegedly attempting to run over police in a stolen car with drugs and guns inside.

On Nov. 13, around 9 a.m., Memphis Police noticed a stolen vehicle, a black 2019 Hyundai Tucson with Tennessee tags, on Bickford Avenue.

A man identified as Temeico Johnson was sitting in the driver’s seat, according to an affidavit.

When officers approached the vehicle, Johnson hit the gas and intentionally drove toward them, the affidavit said.

When the officers tried to place Johnson in custody, they saw a 9mm handgun with one round in the chamber and approximately 11 live rounds in the magazine sitting on his lap.

An AK-47 assault rifle was sitting on the front passenger seat, along with a large plastic bag containing eight plastic baggies of marijuana, police said.

The drugs weighed nearly 300 grams, records show.

The weapon had one round in the chamber and approximately 28 live rounds in the magazine.

Johnson’s car was towed to the city lot.

He gave a statement admitting the car was stolen, according to the affidavit.

He was taken to 201 Poplar and charged with three counts aggravated assault on a first responder, intentionally evade arrest in auto, possession of firearm, possession of controlled substance, and theft of property $10,000 - $60,000.

