A man tried to stick up a Florida Keys gas station. He didn’t realize the clerk had a knife

A Florida Keys man had the tables turned on him when he tried to rob a gas station at knife point, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say Aaron Vincent Cipollone walked up to the counter of the Marlin gas station at mile marker 88.6 in Islamorada with a candy bar and a drink around 1:40 a.m. Sunday. The 33-year-old then pulled a knife on the clerk and threatened to stab him.

But when Cipollone tried to grab the cash in the register, sheriff’s office spokesman Adam Linhardt said, the clerk, whom deputies have not named, pulled out his own knife and stabbed the would-be robber in the arm.

Cipollone fled, getting away with the candy bar, but not the cash, added Linhardt, who noted that it’s not clear if he sought medical attention for his wound.

Detectives were able to identify Cipollone during the course of their investigation, and he was arrested on a robbery and aggravated assault warrant Thursday.

As of Thursday evening, Cipollone was in Monroe County jail. His bond information was not immediately available.