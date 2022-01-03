A man tried to strangle a woman with a shoe lace at a bus stop near MIA, police say

A man tried to strangle a woman with a shoe lace at a bus stop near the Miami International Airport on Sunday morning, according to the Miami-Dade police.

Aaron Quinones, 27, was arrested and charged with attempted felony murder after he attempted to strangle a woman at a bus stop in 3814 Northwest 25th Street — near where many airport riders pick up their rental cars, police noted in a news release sent Sunday evening.

Detectives are now looking for the person who stepped in to stop the attack and anybody else who may have seen what happened. Miami-Dade police said the “Good Samaritan” left before the officers arrived on scene.

Miami-Dade police did not provide the name of the 26-year-old woman, citing a law that protects crime victims.

Quinones does not have a permanent address listed but police noted that he’s from Miami, according to the arrest affidavit.

At approximately 11 a.m., the woman was waiting for a bus when Quinones began to strangle her from behind with a shoe lace. As she attempted to defend herself, Quinones “beat her repeatedly” with “a closed fist” on the face and upper body, per the news release and the arrest affidavit.

Quinones then fled on foot after the good Samaritan intervened, police said, before officers patrolling the area arrested him a few blocks away after finding that he matched the description provided by the dispatcher.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue treated the woman on the scene. Moments later, the woman identified Quinones as the man who attacked her.

Investigators urge anyone who has any information on this case or that may have been victimized by Quinones to call the Miami-Dade Police Department’s Airport District at (305) 867-7373 or CrimeStoppers at (866) 471-8477.