Man tried using mousetraps to grab checks out of apartment drop box, TN cops say

Surveillance footage at an apartment complex in Tennessee caught a man using mousetraps to try and pluck checks out of an office drop box, according to police.

Now officers need help finding him.

The Memphis Police Department said the incident occurred just before midnight Nov. 5 at The View at Shelby Farms, an apartment and condo building east of the city in Cordova.

A representative from the apartment complex did not immediately respond to McClatchy News’ request for comment.

“Surveillance shows the pictured male using mouse traps, attempting to fish money orders and checks out of the office dropbox,” police said. “After failed attempts, the male uses a crowbar to pry the office door open and gain entry.”

The man made off with “several money orders and checks” in a dark-colored four-door sedan, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH. Tips can also be submitted anonymously at http://www.crimestopmem.org, police said. Tipsters could receive a reward of up to $2,000 if an arrest is made.

