Man tries to carjack, kidnap husband and wife outside of senior living facility, police say

A couple experienced frightening moments outside of a Memphis senior living facility on Sunday.

A husband and wife were outside of Belmont Villages Senior Living on Quail Hollow Road around noon on Sunday, January 7, 2023.

Memphis Police said a man walked up to their 2007 Toyota RAV 4 and asked for help. The couple told the man that they would let the front desk know that he needed help and that’s when things turned ugly.

According to police, the man opened the rear door of the car and jumped in. The husband got out of the vehicle and tried to pull the man out but the would-be carjacker jumped in the front seat and tried to drive off, police said.

As the man tried to put the car in gear, the wife pulled the key out and the husband began fighting with the man, MPD said.

That man got away and ran off, police said.

Now, Memphis Police are tying to find that man who is between 30 and 40 years old.

MPD said he’s wanted for attempted carjacking and attempted kidnapping.

If you know who this man is, Memphis Police urge you to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Any information which leads to an arrest, in this case, could be worth up to $2,000.

