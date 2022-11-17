Man tries to carjack vehicle with dead battery in Tacoma

A man was arrested after trying to steal a car in Tacoma overnight.

At 2:43 a.m. Thursday, a man with a knife tried to steal a car from a victim in the 1700 block of South J Street, unaware that the car’s battery was dead, according to Tacoma police.

Officers took the man into custody after a short foot chase.

The 42-year-old suspect was booked into the Pierce County Jail for investigation of first-degree robbery.

Officers gave the victim’s vehicle a jump start so they could get home.