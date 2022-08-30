Man tries to cause deputy, K-9 to crash during pursuit

Aug. 30—A man allegedly tried to intentionally cause a deputy to crash during a pursuit.

On Aug. 27, Cherokee County Sheriff's Sgt. Brad Baker and his K-9 partner, Crush, were called to reports of a domestic disturbance in the area of Caney Ridge.

The caller advised dispatch of a man and a woman fighting on the side of the road next to a black Ford truck. They said Dale Roeper left the area in the truck and was possibly armed with a firearm.

"Moments later, a second reporting party to Cherokee County 911 reported a black Ford pickup attempted to hit the reporting party with the black Ford pickup in the area of the Lake Tenkiller bridge on Highway 82," CCSO said.

Baker met the truck and tried to conduct a traffic stop. Roeper hit the brakes several times in an attempt to have Baker crash into the vehicle.

"Sgt. Baker could see the driver of the black Ford pickup reaching into the floorboard of the pickup, Sgt. Baker felt the driver was reaching for a firearm," CCSO said.

The pursuit continued on to East 843 Road and Carter Creek Road before Roeper crashed in a wooded area and took off on foot.

Baker, Crush, additional deputies, deputy marshals with the Cherokee Nation Marshal Service, and troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol were unable to locate Roeper.

Deputy Tanner Hendley and an OHP trooper located Roeper at a Tahlequah motel and arrested him. He was booked into jail on charges of assault with a vehicle, assault and battery on a police officer, and eluding.

The woman involved in the initially domestic wasn't located.