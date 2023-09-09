Man tries to escape through river after hitting Williamson County patrol car, crashing

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A young man was taken into custody Friday afternoon following a traffic stop that turned into a chase and a search operation involving Williamson County and Nashville authorities.

According to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies tried to stop a gray Toyota Camry on Hillsboro Road in the Grassland area around 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 8. However, the driver — identified as 21-year-old Curtis Fletcher of Nashville — reportedly left the scene, hitting a law enforcement vehicle in the process.

Authorities said they followed Fletcher, but they ended the pursuit shortly afterward because of safety concerns.

Williamson County officials said they called in the Metro Nashville Police Department and its Aviation Unit, which quickly found the Toyota after the driver crashed on McCrory Lane and ran off.

Curtis Fletcher (Source: Williamson County Sheriff’s Office)

Once deputies arrived at the scene of the wreck, a K-9 unit tracked down Fletcher, who was allegedly trying to escape through a nearby river. He was arrested without further incident, according to authorities.

The sheriff’s office said charges are currently pending against Fletcher, but they will probably include aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer, felony evading, and reckless endangerment.

