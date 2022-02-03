Man tries to evade arrest with stolen identity, which also had active warrants

Feb. 3—According to police reports, a Berea man with active warrants tried to evade arrest on Monday by giving deputies a different social security number.

Turns out, that person also had warrants and the man was arrested anyway.

Adam Castle, Berea, was arrested on Jan. 31 and charged with giving an officer false identifying information, failing to appear in court, second-degree escape, tampering with a prisoner monitoring device, and theft of another's identity without consent.

On Jan. 31, a deputy with the Madison County Sheriff's Office observed a vehicle slowly pull around the back of the Richmond Athletic Club. An arrest citation claims the vehicle began to speed up when the deputy attempted to catch up with it. The vehicle parked in front of the Speedway on the Eastern Bypass and two males got out of the car and went into the Speedway. One of whom, was allegedly the man later identified as Adam Castle.

The deputy was able to get both men back to the vehicle, and asked Castle for his identity. Castle allegedly provided the social security number of someone with the last name Perkins, though text in the citation said Castle told deputies his name was Steven Clemmons.

It turned out a subject named Steven Clemmons also had a warrant out for his arrest, which Castle was then arrested for.

According to the arrest citation, Castle took a deep breath and told the arresting deputy that "he was going to shoot him straight" on the way to the Madison County Detention Center. Castle allegedly stated he had given the wrong social security number in order to get out of an arrest and advised that his name was not Clemmons, but Adam Castle — and that he had warrants for escape and failing to appear in court.

Dispatch verified this information and Castle's identity was checked.

Castle had active warrants stemming from an incident in June 2021 on charges of first-degree trafficking of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and being a persistent felony offender.

Castle was charged and lodged at the Madison County Detention Center.

The Register collects and publishes police reports as a public service to its readers. The reports often contain allegations against individuals and do not mean the individuals committed a crime. All people named in connection with a crime are presumed innocent until guilty in a court of law.