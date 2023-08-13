Man tries to kidnap 18-year-old getting into her car outside Target, Texas cops say

An 18-year-old Texas woman was getting back into her car when a man grabbed her from behind and tried to kidnap her in a Target parking lot, according to authorities.

The woman was leaving Target in Magnolia — a community roughly 40 miles northwest of Houston — at about 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 9, when investigators say a man followed her out of the store, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

The man grabbed the woman and began pulling her toward his silver four-door sedan, but she managed to escape, the sheriff’s office said. He got into his car and drove away.

Authorities shared photos of the man and his car on social media.

On Aug. 12, three days after the attack, deputies found and arrested the man at a restaurant in Conroe, according to a news release.

The man, 22-year-old Jose Luis Contreras, is facing a charge of attempted kidnapping, the sheriff’s office said.

“I could not be more proud of the men and women of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office who worked around the clock these last few days to identify and apprehend this dangerous criminal,” Sheriff Rand Henderson said.

Search for missing man leads to body wrapped in plastic at couple’s home, Texas cops say

Man offers woman, child a ride to McDonald’s but kidnaps them instead, Georgia cops say

Police officer among three arrested in underage prostitution sting, Texas police say

Man offers to buy child he tried to kidnap from parked car, Connecticut cops say