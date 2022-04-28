Man tries to kidnap 3-year-old girl, police say

A quick-thinking father was able to avoid a parent’s worst nightmare when he stopped a man from kidnapping his 3-year-old daughter, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

MPD said a 3-year-old girl was playing outside on South Avant Lane when 52-year-old James Lewis walked up and grabbed the girl by the arm around 8 p.m. Wednesday night.

The father told police that he was also outside when he heard a neighbor scream and ran around the side of a building to see what was going on.

What he saw was Lewis pulling the young girl by the arm, walking toward the front of the building while saying “This is my daughter,” according to a police affidavit.

Police said the father was able to step in and restrain Lewis until officers arrived.

Lewis has been charged with kidnapping.

