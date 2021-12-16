Man tries to take loaded revolver through airport checkpoint

Dec. 15—TRAVERSE CITY — A 56-year-old Rapid City man attempted to take a loaded revolver through a Transportation Security Administration checkpoint at Cherry Capitol Airport, according to law enforcement officials.

The man told TSA representatives on Tuesday that he forgot the gun was in his bag.

It's not an uncommon scenario, said Traverse City Police Department Detective Sergeant Matt Richmond.

"It happens frequently. Or, I shouldn't say frequently, but it happens."

When TSA saw the gun in the man's bag, they confiscated it, turning it over to Traverse City Police. The man was then permitted to board his flight. Richmond said the man will likely get his gun back because he is licensed to carry a concealed weapon.

A report will be sent to the prosecutor's office.

