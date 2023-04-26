Man tries to lure 12-year-old walking to school into his car, Utah cops say

A 53-year-old man was arrested after he was accused of trying to kidnap a 12-year-old girl on her walk to school, Utah officials said.

Police were called on reports of an attempted kidnapping on April 25 in Salt Lake City, according to a news release.

A dark-colored GMC truck pulled up next to the girl as she was walking to Liberty Elementary School, Salt Lake police said.

The driver offered the girl money and a ride, and the girl declined the offer and walked away, police said. The man drove toward the girl to keep her from leaving, police said.

The girl was able to run away and reported the incident at school, police said.

McClatchy News reached out to the school for comment on April 26 and is awaiting a response.

“We were fortunate that school surveillance footage captured helpful images and was of help to the police in their investigation,” school principal Julia Barrientos said in a letter to parents obtained by KSL.

Police said they spotted a truck matching the description and made the arrest.

The man will be booked into Salt Lake County Metro Jail on one count of attempted child kidnapping, police said.

