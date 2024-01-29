Man tries to run away after officers find marijuana during traffic stop in Powder Springs: Police

A traffic stop in Powder Springs led to two people being arrested.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

It was Sunday morning, shortly after 7 a.m., Powder Springs Ofc. Forman noticed a car on CH James Parkway and Florence Road. Officers said the car failed to obey a traffic control device and failed to maintain its lane.

Forman performed a traffic stop and reportedly had a suspicion of marijuana due to a strong odor.

Authorities said one of the suspects, later identified as Daquan Rumley, 25, of Atlanta ran away from the stop but was eventually caught.

TRENDING STORIES:

Powder Springs police said Rumley had a gun in his waistband and over a felony amount of marijuana in his bag. Although the gun wasn’t stolen, authorities said Rumley is a convicted felon. Gun laws prohibit him from carrying a gun.

He was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and obstruction.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

A passenger in the vehicle, identified as Pierre Cerizier, 20, of Powder Springs was arrested due to providing a false name and date of birth.

“Officer Forman out here putting in work, chasing down sprinters, and taking firearms out of the hands of criminals. Outstanding work,” the department wrote.

IN OTHER NEWS: