Man tries to get into same house 9 different times, Atlanta police say

Atlanta police need your help tracking down a man who tried to get into the same house nine different times.

Ring doorbell camera showed a man looking into a house on North Highland Avenue.

Channel 2′s Darryn Moore was live in northeast Atlanta on Tuesday morning, where the man was seen.

Police consider the man dangerous.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police also said they have no idea what he’s up to and why he’s showing up at the same house.

Police said the first time he showed up at the home on North Highland Avenue was on Aug. 13.

Investigators said each time, he looks through the window and a couple of times tried turning the door knob.

TRENDING STORIES:

The man has a tattoo on his right forearm, according to pictures released by police.

Police said people who live area need to stay alert until he’s caught.

Atlanta police are offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]