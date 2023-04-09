Man trimming branches found dead in tree in Pennsylvania neighborhood, cops say

Fernando Salazar/The Wichita Eagle
Mitchell Willetts
·1 min read

Police found a man dead in a tree in a Pennsylvania neighborhood over the weekend.

Officers with the Manheim Township Police Department responded to a 911 call at 12:48 p.m. on Saturday, April 8, from the neighboring community of Lancaster, the department said in a news release.

“It was reported that a male was in a tree and went unconscious,” the release said. But when first responders arrived and got the man down, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say the 39-year-old was trimming branches near power lines, and believe the man was electrocuted when one of the branches struck a line, the release said.

“Police are investigating, but no foul play is suspected,” the release said.

Lancaster is roughly 80 miles west of Philadelphia.

