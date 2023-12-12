Man’s truck shot twice in East Bay road rage incident

(KRON) — A vehicle was struck twice by gunfire on Monday in what the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office called a road range shooting.

ACSO said a 70-year-old man and his dog were riding in a pickup truck when the truck was passed by another vehicle in the area of Foothill Boulevard and Castro Valley Boulevard.

One dead in SF crash at Folsom Street parking lot

The suspect shot the pickup truck twice, ACSO said. A photo from the Castro Valley News showed two apparent bullet holes on the truck’s bed. Police did not release additional details surrounding the shooting.

The victim pulled over to a CHP station on Redwood Road. He was unharmed.

No suspect is in custody. The suspect was driving a white or light-colored sedan, ACSO said. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call ACSO at (510) 667-7721.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.