Man trying to break up argument shot, killed at gas station, police say
DeKalb County police are investigating a confrontation that ended in a deadly shooting at a Chevron gas station.
The shooting happened at the Chevron off Candler Road and Misty Waters Drive just after 2 a.m.
LIVE coverage from the scene on Channel 2 Action News This Morning from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.
Police on the scene told Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach the victim was killed trying to intervene in a couple’s argument.
Police said the victim saw a man and woman arguing at a car parked at gas pumps. The victim possibly saw the man hitting the woman.
TRENDING STORIES:
Man accused of killing 2, injuring woman arrested in Cobb County apartment shooting
Loved ones mourning DeKalb father shot, killed inside a car in Publix parking lot
Georgia corrections officer accused of smuggling nearly $30K into prison for bribes
Investigators said the man went to help but the other man shot him. The victim died at the scene.
The couple drove away in a white car. No other description is available at this time.