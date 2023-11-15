Man trying to break into home shoots resident, then gets shot himself, CO police say

A man accused of trying to break into a home was shot after he shot a resident inside, Colorado police said.

On Nov. 11, Greeley police officers went to a house on reports of an attempted burglary, according to a Nov. 14 news release posted on Facebook by the department.

A 26-year-old man, later identified as Guadalupe Balderas, was trying to “kick open the door” to the home, police said.

There was a 26-year-old woman and 24-year-old man inside, police said. The man was trying to keep Balderas from coming inside.

Balderas is then accused of firing “several rounds into the house” before the man fired back, officers said.

Balderas was shot in the stomach, and the resident was shot in the arm, the post said.

The resident was sent to a local hospital and released soon after, officers said.

Police didn’t specify if Balderas knew the victims.

Balderas, who checked himself into a hospital, was arrested after staff saw the gunshot wound, the release said.

Balderas was booked into the Weld County jail on charges of attempted murder, attempted burglary, assault, felony menacing and criminal mischief, police said.

Greeley is about 60 miles northeast of Denver.

