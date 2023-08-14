Man trying to break into his parents’ house is shot by his dad, Arizona cops say

A man trying to break into his parents’ Arizona home ended up getting shot by his dad, police said.

At 6 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12, deputies responded to reports of a shooting at a home in Sun City West, according to a news release from the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office.

The man wasn’t allowed at his parents’ house because of “drug-related issues,” deputies said.

His father shot him and he was sent to the hospital for possible life-threatening injuries, the release said.

On Aug. 14, Sgt. Monica Bretado of the sheriff’s office told McClatchy News the charges for the man are being filed to the county attorney as he’s still in the hospital.

The father isn’t facing any charges at this time, Bretado said.

Sun City West is about 20 miles northwest of Phoenix.

