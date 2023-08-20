Man trying to catch falling gun shoots girlfriend at state fair, Kentucky police say

A 19-year-old man is facing charges after police said he accidentally shot his girlfriend at the Kentucky State Fair, news outlets reported.

The couple was in the midway at the Louisville fairgrounds at about 6:15 p.m. on Aug. 19 when the gun went off, Kentucky State Police told WLKY.

The man was carrying the handgun “unsecured” in his waistband, police told WAVE. The gun slipped and he reached down to catch it, causing it to fire a single round, police said, according to the outlet.

His 18-year-old girlfriend was struck in the foot, police told WHAS.

Nearby state troopers quickly made their way to the scene and determined there was no ongoing danger to the public, police told the station, adding that the woman was taken to a hospital by ambulance.

The boyfriend was taken into custody on charges of wanton endangerment and carrying a concealed deadly weapon, police told WLKY.

