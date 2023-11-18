Man trying to cross Carlyle Avenue in Belleville struck by pickup truck, police say

A man trying to cross Carlyle Avenue late Thursday afternoon was struck by pickup truck, according to Belleville police.

The injured man was taken to a St. Louis hospital. His condition was critical, but stable, as of Friday morning, a police department Facebook post states. Police have not posted an update.

Officers responded to the accident in the 2500 block of Carlyle Avenue at 5:21 p.m.

“An adult male pedestrian entered the roadway attempting to cross the road from the north side to the south side near Hardee’s,” the post states. “The male was struck by the westbound Silverado. The driver of the Silverado remained on scene and has cooperated fully with the investigation.”

The identities of people involved in the accident were not released.

No citations have been issued, the post states.

Illinois State Police Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit is assisting in the investigation.