Man trying to escape cold at Family Dollar is turned away and shot, Georgia cops say

A man seeking shelter from the cold at Family Dollar was turned away and then shot as he left the discount store in Georgia, police said.

Officers arrived around 10 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, after a report of a shooting at the store on Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard in Atlanta, according to the city’s police department. There they found a man who had been shot.

Investigators learned the man, whose name was not released, went to the store to escape the cold but wasn’t allowed inside. Temperatures in Atlanta and metro area dipped into the 30s on Tuesday after a high of 52 degrees, according to AccuWeather.

As he was leaving, police said the victim was confronted by two men and shot in the right thigh. The men ran after the incident, and no arrests have been made as of Wednesday, Dec. 28.

The victim was “alert, conscious and breathing” and taken to a hospital for treatment. Additional details about the incident weren’t immediately available.

Police said the shooting remains under investigation.

80-year-old trying to park crashes truck into Dollar Tree, hurting 5, Maine police say

Thieves befriend 88-year-old at Walmart to sell her car on Craigslist, Florida cops say

Dollar General conditions could’ve trapped workers inside, feds say. Company now fined