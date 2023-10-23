Man trying to 'scare' suspected auto thief facing murder charge

Nearly three years after police found Daniel Adam slumped over the driver's seat of a red Chevrolet Cavalier, clinging to life after he was shot in the head, evidence collected from security video, shell casings, documents left at the crime scene and — last month — witness testimony, finally have led to an arrest in the case.

Shortly before 9 a.m. Nov. 28, 2020, an officer with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department on the north side of the city heard gunshots ring out somewhere in the area of East 34th and North Meridian streets.

Police arrived moments later to find a red, two-door Chevrolet Cavalier that had rear-ended a parked car. The Cavalier was still in drive, court documents state, and its wheels were spinning hard, one tire blown out and worn down to the rim. The tires were smoking so badly an officer feared the vehicle might be on fire.

Police saw 30-year-old Adam, unresponsive, inside the Cavalier. After opening the door and putting the vehicle in park, officers saw Adam had been shot. Medics rushed him to Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition.

Doctors determined a bullet lodged in Adam's brain was "inoperable," according to court documents. Adam died three days later. The Marion County Coroner's Office ruled his death to be a homicide.

As detectives gathered evidence, investigators began to suspect his killer had fired the fatal shot from the window of a nearby apartment building overlooking where the Cavalier was parked.

IMPD makes arrest in fatal 2020 north side shooting

On Wednesday, police arrested Cortiz Norris, 23, in connection to Adam's 2020 slaying. IMPD Violent Crimes Unit detectives, with the assistance of IMPD K9 officers, found Norris at a residence in the 300 block of N. Temple Ave, according to a social media post.

"This arrest demonstrates the commitment IMPD homicide detectives have to bringing justice for the victims and their families," said Lt. Shane Foley in a message to IndyStar. "Cases sometimes take days, weeks, or even years to bring to conclusion. We hope this arrest brings a small sense of peace to Daniel’s family."

Detectives found evidence tying Norris to the fatal shooting during a lengthy investigation.

The Cavalier, police learned in 2020, wasn't owned by Adam but registered to a person staying with Norris at an apartment complex near the crime scene.

Police found paperwork on the Cavalier's back seat addressed to Norris, according to a probable cause affidavit for his arrest, as well as a receipt for the purchase of 9mm Winchester ammunition.

Police discovered 15 fired 9mm Winchester casings in the street, records state, just east of where they found the Cavalier. Detectives observed the vehicle had several bullet holes on its hood, headlight area and windshield.

Detectives later recovered a receipt for two 9mm magazines and a grip sleeve for a Ruger 9mm pistol in Norris's apartment.

Security footage offers clues on what may have happened immediately before shooting

Investigators contacted the apartment complex and reviewed security footage two days after the shooting. At 8:37 a.m. that morning, video showed a white Toyota Corolla parking on 34th Street across from the Cavalier.

A man dressed in black exited the Corolla, court documents state, and crouched beside the passenger side of the Cavalier. He then walks away heading north on Salem Street. A second man dressed in red remained in the Corolla.

Based on security video, police suspect the men were planning on stealing the Cavalier.

At 8:44 a.m., security footage showed a person from the apartment complex enter the Cavalier and start it, which investigators believed was done to warm the vehicle, then exit the Cavalier and return to their apartment.

Investigators said the man dressed in black returned and got back into the Corolla. At 8:50 a.m., after driving into a nearby alley, the man dressed in red — later identified as Adam — exited the Corolla and walked toward the Cavalier.

Adam entered the car by taking advantage of a broken driver's side window.

The Cavalier begins to back up, according to the affidavit, when a bullet strikes its windshield. Security footage showed the Cavalier next traveling forward until striking a Dodge Charger parked in front of it. IMPD officers arrived moments later.

IMPD obtains search warrant of alleged killer's apartment

On Dec. 2, detectives learned Norris had asked an employee at the apartment complex if he could review security video where the shooting took place. Police were told his request had been denied, according to the affidavit, and that Norris left the apartment complex soon afterward and hadn't been seen since.

Later that same day, police obtained a search warrant and the IMPD SWAT team entered the apartment where Norris lived — no one was there, court documents state.

It appeared to police that Norris was planning to leave the area, records state. The bed frame was propped against the wall and clothing had been bagged up and placed in the living room.

Detectives noted the bedroom window of the apartment overlooked 34th Street where the shooting occurred.

IMPD detectives find suspect months later and gather more evidence

Three months later, detectives found Norris. He was taken to the IMPD Homicide office where he refused to answer questions, according to his arrest affidavit. Detectives obtained a buccal swab from Norris as well as text messages from his cellphone.

In April 2021, investigators learned the red Cavalier had been involved in an earlier shots fired call from July 2020. Police recovered five 9mm shell casings at the scene.

IMPD detectives requested the five fired casings be compared to the 15 fired 9mm casings recovered from the scene where Adam was shot. A forensics lab report returned a month later confirmed the casings were a match, according to the affidavit.

In late September 2023, detectives were able to track down a witness who agreed to provide a recorded statement, according to an affidavit. The witness told investigators Norris fired a gun from an apartment window toward the Cavalier. The witness told police Norris was "trying to scare the person" away from the car to keep it from being stolen, the affidavit stated.

IndyStar reached out to the Marion County Public Defender's Office, who declined to make a public statement regarding the case.

John Tufts covers evening breaking and trending news for the Indianapolis Star. Send him a news tip at JTufts@Gannett.com.

