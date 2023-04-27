Man trying to sell BMW online carjacked in Fairfield, two suspects in custody

Two men were arrested in Fairfield on Wednesday after allegedly carjacking a man who listed his BMW for sale online.

The suspects, identified as 20-year-old Saviyon Sidear Dawson, of Hartford and Bloomfield resident Trevon Lamont Crowe, 25, have each been accused of brandishing a gun when they ordered a man to give up his belongings in the TJ Maxx parking lot on Tunxis Hill Cutoff at about 1:04 p.m., according to the Fairfield Police Department.

The three agreed to meet up in the lot after the victim listed his vehicle for sale.

The suspects fled in the man’s black BMW, which was discovered to be abandoned just a minute later in the middle of the road on Coolidge Street, at Commerce Drive, Fairfield police said.

The suspects walked to a nearby Enterprise Rent-A-Car on Commerce Drive, where Fairfield police said they were apprehended. Police said they found the victim’s wallet and a gun in a trashcan in the bathroom and a second gun hidden in the ceiling of the bathroom.

According to police, Dawson and Crowe face charges of first-degree robbery, carrying a pistol without a permit, larceny of a motor vehicle, robbery by carjacking and conspiracy charges. Dawson additionally faces one count of criminal possession of a firearm.

Both suspects were held on $250,000 bond and were expected to be arraigned Thursday if they couldn’t post bail.

“Thankfully, no injuries were sustained to the victim in the course of this robbery,” Fairfield police said in a statement. “We ask the public to use caution when dealing with Internet sites which involve the sale of property. The Fairfield Police Department recommends conducting these transactions at the front of our headquarters, which will give police the opportunity to immediately intercede if anything criminal were to occur.”