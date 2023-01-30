Man trying to stop auto burglary in St. Paul shot in both feet

A St. Paul man trying to stop people breaking into a vehicle was shot in both feet Saturday night.

Police were called about 9:45 p.m. to the 1000 block of Duluth Street on reports of a shooting. The man said after he heard glass breaking in what he believed was an auto burglary, he was shot. He said several people fled after the shooting, police said.

Authorities said his injuries were not life threatening. Police are investigating.

