Man was trying to 'unjam' gun before woman fatally shot in East Nashville, police say

Montez Dennis, 40, faces a criminal homicide charge after a woman died after a bullet tore through her East Nashville apartment and fatally struck her Sunday night, police said.

Linda Williams, 61, was inside her apartment in the 500 block of Summer Place in the James Cayce Homes complex when she was hit by the bullet around 10 p.m. Sunday, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department. Police said surveillance footage appeared to show Dennis leave an apartment in the 700 block of South 6th Street and fire a shot in the direction of the woman's apartment, which was across the street.

The bullet went through an upstairs bathroom window and struck Williams. Dennis then went back inside, according to police. Williams was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where she died.

Police found two guns inside the South 6th Street apartment where Dennis was. He was arrested, and told officers in an interview that he was trying to "unjam" the gun outside when the shot was fired, according to MNPD.

Dennis is set to appear in court Wednesday, records show.

