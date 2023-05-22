Man tunnels through jail wall, stabs inmate in neighboring cell, Georgia sheriff says

An inmate at an Atlanta jail faces charges after digging a hole into another cell and stabbing the inmate inside, officials said.

The inmate, identified as Kavian Thomas, burrowed through a tiled wall in a shower stall at the Fulton County Jail on Rice Street, ABC News reported. Once breaking through the wall to the other side, he climbed into the neighboring cell and stabbed the inmate inside, the outlet said.

The inmate was taken to a medical unit for treatment after the May 17 attack, WSB-TV reported.

Officials found “several weapons, including shanks made from parts of the dilapidated building infrastructure,” in both cells after the attack, officials told WSB-TV.

McClatchy News reached out to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office for more information and is awaiting a response.

Officials have not shared any motive for the stabbing, and Thomas faces criminal charges in the attack, FOX5 Atlanta reported.

The Fulton County Jail is about 5 miles northwest of downtown Atlanta.

