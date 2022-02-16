Man Turns In Fake COVID Vaccination Card To Boss: PD

PEEKSKILL, NY — A Westchester County resident was accused of submitting a fake COVID-19 vaccination card to his employer.

The Yorktown Police Department said Andre Davis, 53, of Peekskill, was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, a felony.

Police said, shortly after 5 p.m. Feb. 1, a report was received from a residential group home in the town of Yorktown that Davis turned in a forged COVID-19 vaccination card to its human resources department.

The investigation found that he knowingly possessed the forged document.

An officer spoke with Davis's attorney to arrange for him to go to the police department.

Around 4 p.m. Tuesday, he voluntarily arrived at the Yorktown Police Department and was arrested.

Davis was arraigned and released on his own recognizance. He is due to appear in the Yorktown Justice Court March 8.

