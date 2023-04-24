Man turns himself in, admits to fatal Sunday night shooting at Wedgewood apartments

A 21-year-old man was killed and a 20-year-old man arrested after a homicide at Wedgewood apartments on Sunday night.

Columbus police were called around 9:45 p.m. Sunday to the 700 block of Wedgewood Drive, on the city's West Side, for a reported shooting. The address is in the Wedgewood Village Apartments.

Officers found 21-year-old Said Arbo inside an apartment with a gunshot wound. Arbo was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

A short time later, Columbus police dispatchers got a call from 20-year-old Hassan Abdalla who said he was nearby, on Briggs Road, and wanted to turn himself in for the shooting. Officers took Abdalla into custody without incident and are continuing to review the statements he made.

Abdalla has been charged with murder and is being held in the Franklin County jail. He will have his first court appearance on Tuesday morning.

