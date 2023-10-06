Man turns himself in after argument led to St. Petersburg shooting death

A man who was wanted in connection with a fatal St. Petersburg shooting earlier this week has been taken into custody, police said on Friday.

Douglas Lee Dawson, 34, is facing a second-degree murder charge in connection with the fatal shooting of Terrance Hill, 36, which occurred Wednesday in the 3900 block of 13th Avenue S.

Dawson turned himself in at the Pinellas County jail just before midnight on Thursday. He also had been wanted on charges that he violated his probation on previous charges of felony battery and tampering with an electronic monitoring device.

Bail information was not immediately available.

Police said Dawson and Hill had been arguing prior to the shooting.