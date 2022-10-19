Man turns himself in on charges he took photos up woman’s skirt at Ga. grocery store
LaGrange police have arrested a man they say took photos up a woman’s skirt inside a grocery store.
Earlier this week, a woman reported to police that while she was at a Kroger, a man squatted down behind her and used his phone to either take photos or video from underneath her skirt.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Investigators released surveillance video of the man on social media in an attempt to identify him.
A short time later, Brandon Hill, 34, called police and said he was the man seen in the surveillance photos.
Investigators say Hill used his cell phone in the incident.
TRENDING STORIES:
Atlanta college student killed by plane propeller while on date
Brother of homebuilder shot and killed during carjacking in Buckhead grateful killer is behind bars
Suspect shatters foot while running from officer after trying to carjack woman, toddlers, police say
He is currently being held in the Troup County Detention Center on a charge of use of a device to film underneath an individual’s clothing.
Police say Hill also has an outstanding warrant for failure to appear in Savannah, Georgia.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS: