Man turns himself in on charges he took photos up woman’s skirt at Ga. grocery store

LaGrange police have arrested a man they say took photos up a woman’s skirt inside a grocery store.

Earlier this week, a woman reported to police that while she was at a Kroger, a man squatted down behind her and used his phone to either take photos or video from underneath her skirt.

Investigators released surveillance video of the man on social media in an attempt to identify him.

A short time later, Brandon Hill, 34, called police and said he was the man seen in the surveillance photos.

Investigators say Hill used his cell phone in the incident.

He is currently being held in the Troup County Detention Center on a charge of use of a device to film underneath an individual’s clothing.

Police say Hill also has an outstanding warrant for failure to appear in Savannah, Georgia.

