Man turns himself in after firing gun at local bar

Oct. 6—ASHLAND — The Ashland Police Department enlisted the help of the public to apprehend a suspect wanted for wanton-endangerment after an incident at Tomcat Bourbon and Brew House on Tuesday evening.

According to a social media release by the department, officers responded to complaints of gunshots and uncovered multiple spent 9mm casings on the rear patio area of the bar, but no sign of the suspect.

After obtaining surveillance video, officer's identified Nathaniel Perkins, 28, of Ashland and an arrest warrant was issued.

The release shows a still image of the security footage, depicting a man firing a handgun above his head while standing near the bar's outside entertainment area.

Perkins turned himself in to APD less than an hour after the social media release and he was transported to the Boyd County Detention Center.

Perkins was scheduled for arraignment on a sole count of first-degree wanton endangerment on Friday morning.

He faces five years in prison, if convicted.

Perkins is not listed as an active inmate of BCDC at this time of writing.

