Man turns himself in following shooting

Nov. 6—A friend of the two men who were shot outside Pat's Place Friday night told deputies they were ambushed, but Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis said Sunday night his investigators are considering all scenarios, including one in which the suspects "were in the wrong bar at the wrong time."

Multiple types of shell casings were found at the scene and investigators will be speaking with additional people in the next couple of days, Griffis said. There's a chance the shooting could have been justified, but that will likely be up to a jury to decide, he said.

"There could be more charges on both sides, we just don't know at this point," Griffis said.

According to the arrest affidavit, deputies were dispatched to the bar in the 7400 block of Andrews Highway around 11:30 p.m. Friday about a shooting. When they arrived, they found Aaron Marcos, 27, dead, and a 25-year-old man badly injured.

The vice president of the Cossacks Motorcycle Club told deputies a man named "Mento" was kicked out of the bar and a few minutes later he was informed he was being asked for by a group of people who were causing problems outside, the report stated.

The vice president told deputies when he and some of the club members went outside, a man authorities later identified as Nicholas James Thompson, 41, stepped out of a black car and fired roughly 15 rounds toward the club members, the report stated.

The vice president said he took cover, but quickly learned two club members had been struck by gunfire, the report stated. When the car sped away, the man said he saw "Mento" in the passenger seat, according to the report.

During the ensuing investigation, Thompson called the authorities and said he knew they were looking for him and his car was in his garage with bullet holes, the report stated.

According to the Odessa Police Department, Thompson turned himself over to their crisis negotiation and SWAT teams around 6:30 a.m. Saturday in the 7200 block of Cross B.

Thompson was booked into the Ector County jail on suspicion of murder and his bond has been set at $350,000.

Griffis said investigators have been in touch with "Mento" and hope to interview him Monday.

Initially, investigators thought the argument may have been over a woman, but they no longer believe that, Griffis said.

"It could be that (Thompson and Mento) were in the wrong bar at the wrong time," but that remains unknown at this time, he said.

Griffis said Sunday night he didn't know the latest condition of the other gunshot victim.