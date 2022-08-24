Man turns himself in to police, facing charges in fatal Center Township shooting

Two people were shot in Center Township Saturday and the suspect is facing charges.

According to Center Township Police Chief Barry Kramer, the shooting happened in Cedar Ridge Estates.

According to the Beaver County District Attorney’s office, Willie Dawkins was found unresponsive but breathing in the street. He had multiple gunshot wounds.

Officials said witnesses told police that the victim got into an argument with a man, identified as Wesley Deaderick, over a home-improvement project being done by the latter.

Deaderick shot Dawkins during that argument, according to officials. Deaderick then pursued Dawkins and a second person, continuing to fire as they tried to run away and shooting Dawkins again and the second person in the arm.

Both victims were flown to Pittsburgh trauma hospitals. Dawkins was pronounced dead at the hospital Sunday morning.

Deaderick turned himself in to police Wednesday, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

He’s facing many charges, including voluntary manslaughter, possession of a concealed firearm without a permit, possession of the concealed firearm as an instrument of a crime and reckless endangerment of three citizens.

