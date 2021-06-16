Man turns himself in after pursuit ending in North Minneapolis, 4-hour standoff

A man who led police on a crosstown pursuit was arrested Wednesday afternoon after a nearly four-hour standoff in north Minneapolis, during which the man's relatives and officers took turns trying to convince him to get out of his car.

Officials said that the man, whose identity wasn't released, was being sought for unspecified charges out of Ramsey County and led police on a chase that started in St. Paul and ended when he crashed in the 2900 block of N. Newton Avenue, in the Minneapolis neighborhood of Jordan. The chase started shortly after noon.

A negotiator was summoned to the scene after the man refused to leave his car; several of his relatives and acquaintances also showed up and called the man on his cellphone and asked him to turn himself in.

Police cordoned off the area from a crowd of several dozen residents, activists and members of community outreach groups like A Mother's Love and We Push for Peace. Councilmembers Phillipe Cunningham and Jeremiah Ellison, whose wards cover much of the North Side, were also present.

The man emerged from his vehicle about shortly after 4 p.m., and was taken into custody. He is expected to be booked into the Ramsey County jail.

Libor Jany • 612-673-4064 Twitter: @StribJany