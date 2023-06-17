Man turns himself in after shooting in Federal Way leaves 2 dead

A man turned himself in after a shooting in Federal Way left two people dead and one in critical condition.

On Friday around 11:30 p.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting at the Twin Lakes Safeway at 2109 SW 336th Street. When officers got there, they found three men that were shot. All of them were Pacific Islanders in their 20s. Two men were in a parked car and the other was nearby. The two men in the car were dead and the third was taken to Harborview Medical Center with critical injuries, according to the Federal Way Police Department.

Officers said it looked like another car had pulled up to the men’s car in the parking lot, some sort of argument happened, and then someone from the other car shot at the men. The shooter then left the scene.

FPD detectives processed the scene, looked for witnesses, and asked for surveillance video.

Then around 8 a.m. on Saturday, the FPD said that a 20-year-old man who is Pacific Islander arrived at the FPD to turn himself in, claiming to be the shooter. The FPD said the man is currently in custody and being interviewed by detectives.







