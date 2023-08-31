Man turns himself in for shooting that led to lockdowns at 3 CMS schools, CMPD says

A man turned himself into police one day after officers say he shot a woman in a road rage incident, sending three Charlotte-Mecklenburg schools into early-morning lockdowns Wednesday.







Andre Malik Whitfield, 28, shot a 35-year-old woman in the leg at the intersection of Rama Road and Sheppard Court — a block away from Rama Road Elementary — at about 7 a.m. Wednesday, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police. She was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to a police report.

While the shooting didn’t happen on school grounds, it sent Rama Road Elementary, McClintock Middle and East Mecklenburg High into early-morning lockdowns, WSOC, The Charlotte Observer’s news partner, reported. They were all lifted by 8:15 a.m., Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools announced.

Whitfield is charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. He was released Thursday from the Mecklenburg County Detention Center on a $25,000 bond, according to jail records.

Police did not say what caused the road rage incident.

