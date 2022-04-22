Man turns himself in on warrant and other reports

Apr. 22—Joshua Quincy Hill, 43, turned himself in on a local warrant at 5:06 a.m. Thursday at 411 S. Broadway.

Juveniles cited

Two juveniles were cited for disorderly conduct at 8:13 a.m. Thursday at Southwest Middle School, 1601 W. Front St.

One juvenile was cited for possession of an e-cigarette device on school property at 2000 Tiger Lane.

Tools reported stolen

Police received a report at 1:43 p.m. Thursday of a hole that had been cut in a garage door and tools stolen at 222 N. Fourth Ave.

Two drills and a Trek bike were reported taken from a garage at 3:23 p.m. Thursday at 906 Eastgate Road.

Shoplifter reported

Police received a report at 5:58 p.m. of a shoplifter at 2751 E. Main St.

Man arrested after report to police

Police arrested Giovanni Hernandez, 28, at 6:34 p.m. Thursday after receiving a report of a male urinating outside at 501 W. Richway Drive.

Several items reported stolen

The Freeborn County Sheriff's Office received a report at 12:18 p.m. Thursday of a theft of 15 gallons of gas, a blue Schwinn bike, a grill, collapsible canopies and camping grills at 89027 Oakland Ave. in Oakland. The theft was believed to have occurred March 26.