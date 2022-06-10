Man turns himself in after YMCA break-in

Jun. 10—SUNBURY — A 32-year-old Selinsgrove man turned himself into Sunbury police after they released images of the man breaking into the Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA Thursday morning.

Chief Brad Hare said Shane Hobbs arrived at the Sunbury Police Department Thursday night and turned himself in.

Hare said the man, who entered the facility with a basketball in his hand, will be charged with a summary violation.

Hare said nothing was taken from the building.