Man turns self in after arrest warrant issued for July shooting death on Southwest Side

Columbus police said a man has turned himself in after a warrant for murder was issued for his arrest in connection with the shooting death of another man in July on the city's Southwest Side.

Jayveyon L. Gravely, 18, turned himself in to authorities on Tuesday, police said.

About 1:41 a.m. on July 8, police were dispatched to a residence in the 1400 block of Bairstow Court on a report of a shooting. Responding officers found Austin A. Roberts, 22, with a gunshot wound to his upper body.

Roberts was taken to a local hospital, where he died several hours later at 11:03 a.m., police said.

Court records indicate that Roberts most recently resided in the South Central Hilltop, but last year resided at the same address where Gravely resides on Bairstow Court.

