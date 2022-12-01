Man turns self in on manslaughter

Dec. 1—CATLETTSBURG — The nephew of an Ashland man facing the death penalty in a 2020 case is facing his own legal troubles, after police said he was involved in an altercation that left one man dead.

The suspect, 32-year-old Reecola Butler, of Ironton, appeared Thursday in Boyd County Circuit Court for arraignment on a first-degree manslaughter charge.

Despite his lawyer's request for him to be placed on house arrest pending a bond hearing, Judge John Vincent ordered bailiffs to remand Butler into custody following his arraignment.

The fight stemmed from an Oct. 21 incident in which the victim struck three children riding on an electric scooter on Central Avenue with his car, according to court records.

Police said after hitting the children, 58-year-old Joey Mays continued to drive, going downtown where he struck a guardrail and a person's vehicle in the lot behind Tipton's Bakery.

Mays returned to his home in the 3100 block of Bath Avenue, where he was confronted by a group of people, records show.

Court records show Mays was clearly intoxicated, asking for more beer while holding a case of beer on his front porch.

According to Chief Todd Kelley, Butler had "physical contact" with Mays and the man fell down the stairs, cracking open his head.

Court records show police found Mays unconscious and he was taken in for medical treatment.

Mays died Nov. 5 at Cabell-Huntington Hospital.

In court Thursday, assistant Boyd County Commonwealth's Attorney Christina Smith said the grand jury had a "wide range of charges and chose first-degree manslaughter."

"This was not an intentional murder, but it was an intentional assault that led to a death," Smith said.

Butler is the nephew of 52-year-old Demetrius Butler, who is accused of burning his girlfriend to death in October 2020 at a home on Rail Road Avenue.

Reecola Butler was indicted Nov. 15 by a Boyd County grand jury on a sole count of first-degree manslaughter, which is Kentucky's equivalent to second-degree murder in most jurisdictions.

If convicted, Butler faces between 10 and 20 years in prison.

Vincent set a bond hearing for Dec. 8 at 2:30 p.m. in the case, with a pretrial set for Jan. 12, 2023.

