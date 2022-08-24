Man turns self in after Velarde shooting

Aug. 23—New Mexico State Police have arrested a man in connection with a shooting in Velarde.

Adel Jesus Valdez turned himself in to a State Police office in Espanola after officers learned that Valdez was in a verbal argument resulting in the shooting of a 23-year-old man, according to a NMSP news release.

Officers were called to 176 County Road 52 in Velarde Sunday in reference to a man who had been shot. "The argument escalated and Valdez shot the victim and then fled the scene," the release states. "The victim was airlifted to a hospital in Albuquerque for treatment of the injuries he sustained."

According to the release, Valdez was arrested and booked into the Rio Arriba County Detention Center and charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and felon in possession of a firearm.

"The victim's condition is not known and he will not immediately be identified by State Police," the complaint states.