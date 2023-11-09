Man and two women charged with rape and other charges in alleged assault in Ravenna

A man and two women are facing felony charges, including rape, stemming from an alleged assault of a woman while they were at a Ravenna apartment in late October.

Abdul Khabeer Abdus-Shakoor, 53, Deolia A. Day, 58, and Karen S. Gibbons, 61, all of Ravenna, were arraigned in Portage County Court of Common Pleas on Tuesday. All three are facing charges in a grand jury indictment that include rape and kidnapping, both first-degree felonies, second-degree felony robbery and third-degree felony sexual battery.

Day and Gibbons are also both charged with third-degree felony weapons under disability with a firearms specification. The charge alleges that had a gun they were not allowed to possess due to prior felony drug possession convictions.

According to a Ravenna police report, a 53-year-old woman reported Oct. 24 that she had been with the three defendants at a Cedar Avenue apartment shared by Day and Abdus-Shakoor the previous morning.

At one point, Day claimed that the woman stole $200 from her purse, according to the report.

Day and Abdus-Shakoor then searched the woman's car, causing extensive damage, without finding the money, according to police. The woman said she and Day had traveled in the car earlier that morning.

Some time after that, Day and Gibbons are accused of taking the woman into the apartment's bathroom, while Abdus-Shakoor stood outside, and had her remove all of her clothing. Then, while Gibbons allegedly held the woman's arms down and covered her mouth to prevent her from screaming, Day searched the woman, using a bread bag on her hand provided by Abdus-Shakoor, according to the police report. The alleged search resulted in the rape charge.

The woman said the money was still not found and she was released from the bathroom but was not allowed to leave the apartment for a number of hours. Eventually, her phone and keys, which had been taken from her, were returned and she left.

Bond has been set at $250,000 for Abdus-Shakoor, $175,000 for Gibbons, and $100,000 for Day.

All three are scheduled for jury trials on Jan. 17. A Dec. 5 status conference and pretrial hearing and a Jan. 5 pretrial hearing are also set.

More: Streetsboro man could spend life in prison for raping girl, now 8

Reporter Jeff Saunders can be reached at jsaunders@recordpub.com.

This article originally appeared on Record-Courier: Man and two women charged with rape in alleged assault in Ravenna