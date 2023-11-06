Man in U-Haul accused of leading police on 20-mile chase through Garner back roads

A man is in custody after he allegedly led Garner police officers on a chase while driving in a U-Haul truck on a major street and narrow back roads.

Evan Paul Allison, 33, was charged with felony fleeing to elude arrest and for a hit and run. He also was charged with a hit and run leaving property damage.

The 20-mile chase began Sunday after a man was reported to be “slumped over” in a U-Haul truck that was parked near the busy intersection of Garner Station Boulevard and Fayetteville Road, according to the Garner Police Department.

After an officer arrived and turned their patrol lights on to check on the man, Allison allegedly fled southbound on U.S. Highway 401.

The chase came back down Highway 401 north and a police officer successfully placed stop sticks on the road to flatten the truck’s tires.

Despite the deterrent, Allison then allegedly continued to flee down Old Stage Road and Rock Service Station Road, which are both narrow two-lane back roads.

The U-Haul ran a red light at an intersection at NC Highway 42 and crashed into a large GMC 3500 truck hauling a trailer, according to ABC11, The News & Observer’s newsgathering partner..

Allison allegedly crawled out of the truck through the driver’s window after the crash and ran into some woods.

Police detained him and took him to a hospital for evaluation before taking him into custody, according to ABC11.