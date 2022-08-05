Man unable to withdraw guilty plea for Jan. 1, 2021, shooting; 26-year sentence stands

GALESBURG — On Wednesday, nearly a year after Kyle Reddick pleaded guilty to attempted first degree murder, Circuit Judge Richard Gambrell denied Reddick's motion to withdraw his guilty plea. As a result, Reddick will be required to serve the remainder of his 26-year prison sentence. Illinois law requires that he serves 85% of this sentence.

In his motion, Reddick alleged that his guilty plea was not made knowingly and voluntarily. He also alleged ineffective assistance of counsel on the part of his attorney. Rejecting this argument, Judge Gambrell noted that the transcript from the sentencing hearing showed that the sentencing judge painstakingly followed Illinois Supreme Court Rules to assure that that Reddick understood his trial rights and that he was voluntarily waving them.

The plea and sentence are a result of a shooting that took place on Monroe Street early on New Year’s Day 2021. Reciting the factual basis for the guilty plea in court at the time of the plea, Knox County State’s Attorney Jeremy S. Karlin stated that at around 2 a.m., a woman was driving three other people when she parked in the driveway of her friend’s house on Monroe Street to go to a party down the block. Before the driver could finish texting her friend that the car was in the driveway, Reddick came out of the house and began shooting into the car from the porch. Police have said all four people in the car were injured. Reddick was arrested in late January by the Pacific Southwest Regional Fugitive Task Force in Las Vegas.

