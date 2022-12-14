Man unconscious, rushed to hospital after stabbing at Fresno gas station. Who did it?

Fresno Police were investigating a large crime scene Tuesday night after a man was attacked and stabbed by four others near a gas station.

Lt. Sean Biggs said the incident took place about 7 p.m. at the station located near Blackstone and Garland avenues, one block south of Dakota Avenue in central Fresno.

The victim received at least one stab wound and was bleeding heavily before he lost consciousness. Police provided first aid before an ambulance arrived to rush him to a hospital.

Biggs did not have information at the scene regarding the victim’s condition at the hospital. He said investigators needed help from anyone who saw what happened. The Crimes Stoppers phone number is 559-498-7867.