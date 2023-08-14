Man undergoing mental health evaluation will face charges in Millcreek Mall sword incident

A 34-year-old man is undergoing a mental health evaluation and will face criminal charges after authorities accused him of bringing a sword into the Millcreek Mall and swinging it around the mall's food court late Saturday afternoon.

Millcreek Township police were called to the mall on Saturday at 5:25 p.m. to investigate a report of a man swinging a sword around the food court, Police Chief Carter Mook said Monday. The man had unsheathed the sword and was waving it around, and members of mall security were working to keep the man away from other mall patrons when township police arrived on scene, Mook said.

A Millcreek police officer ordered the man to drop the sword, which he did, and the man complied when the officer ordered the man to the ground, Mook said. The officer had pulled out his Taser but did not deploy it during the incident, according to the chief.

The man was placed in custody and was taken for a mental health evaluation, Mook said. He had not been arraigned on charges in the incident as of Monday morning.

No one was reported injured in the incident.

Contact Tim Hahn at thahn@timesnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @ETNhahn.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Man accused of bringing sword, waving it around Millcreek Mall